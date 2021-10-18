4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $185,000

Great cul-de-sac location, great floor plan for main floor living, great yard with lovely pond and landscaping, and a great sunroom from which to enjoy the views! HOA fee covers lawn care snow removal and neighborhood pool access. You will appreciate the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a spacious kitchen and living room. There is a mud room (which could have an awesome drop zone) as you enter from the attached garage plus a separate laundry on the main level. The main floor master completes this floor. Upstairs you will find two additional bedrooms plus an office. The lower level is finished for even more space with a family room, a possible 4th bedroom and a third full bath. The beautiful yard includes two covered patios. No backyard neighbors - just green space behind. The owner has invested in this property with extensive landscaping and pobnd, the finished basement, and other improvements. In 2021, there was new flooring installed in the living room, kitchen, sunroom, and main floor bath. Some professional painting was done as well.