 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $174,900

4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $174,900

Come see this cozy ranch home in quiet neighborhood with many updates. Please see Associated Docs for recent updates. This ALL BRICK RANCH home includes a great fenced in back yard with pergola great for entertaining. In addition to the 1 car garage is a large storage shed for all your miscellaneous items . Home features 4 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Updated eat-in Kitchen with new appliances, cabinets and counter tops. There is new paint, flooring and trim throughout. Don't miss the basement with a large rec area. Past updates include water heater, furnace & A/C, electric service and roof in 09. Newer replacement windows and exterior doors with transferable warranty also included. Easy to show!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News