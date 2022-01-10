Come see this cozy ranch home in quiet neighborhood with many updates. Please see Associated Docs for recent updates. This ALL BRICK RANCH home includes a great fenced in back yard with pergola great for entertaining. In addition to the 1 car garage is a large storage shed for all your miscellaneous items . Home features 4 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Updated eat-in Kitchen with new appliances, cabinets and counter tops. There is new paint, flooring and trim throughout. Don't miss the basement with a large rec area. Past updates include water heater, furnace & A/C, electric service and roof in 09. Newer replacement windows and exterior doors with transferable warranty also included. Easy to show!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $174,900
