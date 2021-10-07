4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $169,900

Two story home in the Normal Historic District on a large deep lot and includes a two car detached garage. Hardwood flooring in the living room, dining room, Four Seasons room, and under the carpeting in all of the four bedrooms upstairs. The main level also features a half bath and a small office with bookcases. The kitchen with tiled flooring has been remodeled and all appliances remain. Four spacious bedrooms and a full bath complete the second level. The full unfinished basement includes laundry with a sink, and the washer/dryer remain. The Four Seasons room looks out over the large back yard. Bring your updating ideas and make this charming home your own!