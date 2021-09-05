 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $160,000

You've got me at LOCATION! Nestled on a cul-de-sac close to Constitution trail this ranch home has easy access to Uptown Normal and ISU. There are three bedrooms upstairs, a full bath and freshly painted kitchen and living room. The finished basement has another bedroom, full bath, family room and bonus room (could be another bedroom, workout room or office), full bath, and a laundry room. Outside there is an attached garage, patio, 2 storage sheds and large fenced yard. Come meet this pop(u)lar beauty before her date card is filled!

