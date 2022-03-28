4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $160,000

Adorable Ranch home situated on a large lot in Normal. You'll appreciate all the natural sunlight as you walk into the living room. Lovely eat in kitchen with ample storage and updated countertops. Huge master bed with bedroom 2 and first full bath on main floor. Lower level boasts a finished family room, 2 additional 1 bedroom, both w/egress windows, full bath and laundry room Professional Pictures will be taken on Friday.