4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $158,900

Wow! Check out this large two story home in Normal with four bedrooms, and two full baths. The kitchen has been recently remodeled and includes new cabinets, countertop, backsplash and all new appliances! Roof 2015. Water Heater 2019. Some newer windows! Fresh painting throughout and luxury vinyl planking throughout the main floor. First floor laundry and a full bath as well. Bathrooms have been refreshed with updates as well! Parking in rear of house. What a great investment opportunity!