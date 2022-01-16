Wow! Check out this large two story home in Normal with four bedrooms, and two full baths. The kitchen has been recently remodeled and includes new cabinets, countertop, backsplash and all new appliances! Roof 2015. Water Heater 2019. Some newer windows! Fresh painting throughout and luxury vinyl planking throughout the main floor. First floor laundry and a full bath as well. Bathrooms have been refreshed with updates as well! Parking in rear of house. What a great investment opportunity!
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $158,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police in Indiana wrestled with an injured man while removing him from a burning car after a pursuit and crash, but they didn't learn his girlfriend and child had been killed until later.
Bloomington police are planning to install 10 automatic license plate readers throughout the city, but some citizens are questioning the new technology.
Arraignments are scheduled for Jan. 28.
The driver and the bus monitor were transported to the hospital after the collison.
A Cook County judge this week was caught on a YouTube livestream mocking an attorney who had appeared before him for arguments earlier in the day.
Bloomington District 87 is shortening the school day at Bloomington junior and Bloomington high schools to avoid lunch periods where the potential spread of CVOID is harder to mitigate.
A LeRoy man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison on burglary and firearm charges.
Aaron M. Parlier, 40, was found guilty in an October bench trial of 10 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor and 10 counts of child pornography.
A continuing sharp spike in COVID-19 cases being driven by the omicron variant has pushed the state’s hospital capacity to its limits and is prompting the state to bring in additional health care workers from other states and countries.