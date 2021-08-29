 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $139,900

All brick Cape Cod home on cul-de-sac. Located in residential neighborhood close to ISU, shopping and businesses. New windows 2010. New roof 2008, Water Heater and Furnace & A/C replaced in the past 2 years. Detached garage connected to home through covered patio. New flooring in June 2021. Nice unfinished basement. Move right in!

