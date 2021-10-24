Adorable 4 bedroom house ready to move into nested in a wonderful location in Normal close to ISU, just East of Constitution Trail and close to Uptown Normal. Totally remodeled and updated since 2010; added two bedrooms and a full bath in the basement, On-demand water heater, baseboard heating, laminate flooring on main floor, wood siding, kitchen and bathroom on the main floor updated, windows, doors, fixtures all updated, freshly painted in 2020.... A must see! Ideal for Investors and First time Home buyers. Do not miss out!
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $134,900
