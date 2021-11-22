4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $117,500

Excellent Starter Home or Investment Opportunity ! Very Close to ISU Campus and Uptown Normal ! Freshly Painted, Hardwood Floors Redone, New Flooring in Kitchen and Bath on Main, Brand New Appliances. The Roof, Vinyl Siding, Windows are all within 8-10 Years New ! Corner Lot. Move In Ready ! Great Investment Opportunity !! NOTE: Basement contains , Newer, Covered Stairs. Family Room/Bdrm, 1/2 Bath in Lower Level.......NOTE: The lower level has much potential