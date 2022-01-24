This 4 bedroom home convenient to ISU and IWU has a story to tell. This was built in the early 1900s..and was originally used as a little theater...It was moved to its present location around 1935 and remodeled into a house. There are 2 small bedrooms on the main level, and the current owners had the washer and dryer moved to one of those bedrooms which also functions as an office. ! There is also a full bathroom on this level as well as a quaint dining room and galley kitchen. On the 2nd level there are 2 bedrooms with ample storage in each as well as as a half bath. At the rear of the 461 foot lot is Constitution Trail. Even though this home has a story to tell, it needs the touch of the carpenters hands to bring it back to life. There is also a screened in porch at the front of the house. Water Heater-approx. 2006 ~ Furnace and AC approx. 2016. there is a ramp on S side.. going into the screen porch. Ping pong table will remain with the house. HOME IS BEING SOLD AS IS.
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $115,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 23-year-old man was arrested yesterday after officers say he beat and held a woman against her will for about two days. The suspect's bond was set at $1 million.
David S. Fry, 70, is charged with 45 counts of child pornography. Sixteen of the charges are a Class 2 felony and 29 charges are a Class 3 felony.
Nothing saddens me more than to see the angling community, which supported the IDNR for years, have that organization turn its back on that same community for a few extra dollars.
A relatively new Illinois National Guard unit based in Normal will be serving in the Horn of Africa after a deployment ceremony Saturday at Heartland Community College.
McLean County Health Department reports show 329 deaths as connected to COVID-19.
The full- and part-time positions are remote and in-person and include claims, customer service, sales and underwriting jobs.
Fresh off a round of school closures driven by the omicron variant, Illinois school districts could soon be facing more upheaval as litigation…
Assistant Superintendent Michelle Lamboley presented a proposal to the school board Wednesday night that would replace 12 late start days with seven half days for student attendance.
A 23-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 28 years in prison for his involvement in the 2019 shooting death of Bloomington man Juan Nash, 25.
Humans aren’t the only ones who search out warmer waters and fresh seafood during the dark days of winter. Some bald eagles head south as well, departing from Canada, Minnesota and Wisconsin for the (relatively) balmy temperatures of Illinois, Missouri and Iowa.