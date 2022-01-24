4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $115,000

This 4 bedroom home convenient to ISU and IWU has a story to tell. This was built in the early 1900s..and was originally used as a little theater...It was moved to its present location around 1935 and remodeled into a house. There are 2 small bedrooms on the main level, and the current owners had the washer and dryer moved to one of those bedrooms which also functions as an office. ! There is also a full bathroom on this level as well as a quaint dining room and galley kitchen. On the 2nd level there are 2 bedrooms with ample storage in each as well as as a half bath. At the rear of the 461 foot lot is Constitution Trail. Even though this home has a story to tell, it needs the touch of the carpenters hands to bring it back to life. There is also a screened in porch at the front of the house. Water Heater-approx. 2006 ~ Furnace and AC approx. 2016. there is a ramp on S side.. going into the screen porch. Ping pong table will remain with the house. HOME IS BEING SOLD AS IS.