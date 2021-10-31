4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $110,000

 Skip to main content
This is a spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a large corner lot and a 2 car garage. Plenty of main floor living with a good size family room, a kitchen with plenty of cabinets that opens up to the dining room , a flex room with shelving and a master suite. Main floor bathroom is ADA accessible. Three additional bedrooms on the second floor and a full bath. Updated vinyl windows, Furnace 2017, 200 amp electrical service and architectural shingled roof. A ramp is located at the front door and in the garage for wheel chair access. The garage has a gas heater. The is a shed in the backyard that is also offered with the home. All appliances stay. The home sits directly across from Fell park and is located near Uptown and ISU. This homes of so much great space! Currently there is no heat source to the second floor. Property is being sold in "As Is" condition.

