This is a spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a large corner lot and a 2 car garage. Plenty of main floor living with a good size family room, a kitchen with plenty of cabinets that opens up to the dining room , a flex room with shelving and a master suite. Main floor bathroom is ADA accessible. Three additional bedrooms on the second floor and a full bath. Updated vinyl windows, Furnace 2017, 200 amp electrical service and architectural shingled roof. A ramp is located at the front door and in the garage for wheel chair access. The garage has a gas heater. The is a shed in the backyard that is also offered with the home. All appliances stay. The home sits directly across from Fell park and is located near Uptown and ISU. This homes of so much great space! Currently there is no heat source to the second floor. Property is being sold in "As Is" condition.
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $110,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out first-round playoff scores from Class 1A to 8A here.
Sgt. Jon Hofmann told The Pantagraph Wednesday that the sheriff's office is still searching for a vehicle in the lake.
The fire Tuesday did not damage the building and no injuries were reported.
The Tazewell County coroner’s office confirmed Monday the identification of a woman who was fatally shot Friday in Mackinaw.
Prosecutors say Nathaniel L. Maloney, 18, Sage N. Raeuber, 19, and Andre T. Street, 17, entered a plan with a 15-year-old girl to commit the murder.
Authorities on Friday released the name of the person killed in a crash in Normal.
Two months after 25-year-old Jelani Day was reported missing, authorities released a medical cause of death.
Richard Sabbun, 61, is accused of unlawfully using his provided “DEA Number,” which health care providers receive as an identifier that allows them to write prescriptions for controlled substances, during his employment as an emergency room physician.
The autopsy results released this week in the Jelani Day case have not changed his family’s message.
The IHSA Football Playoffs begin next weekend. Here are all the matchups, with date and time where available: