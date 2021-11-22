 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mclean - $75,000

AMAZING opportunity for a great fixer-upper in charming McLean! Great price for the handy home-owner or as an investment property. Good sized Bi-level home with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room and large family room in the lower level. Large fenced back yard and 1 car attached garage. Tons of potential here! Central air currently does not work. *****Home is being sold AS-IS - all inspections are for informational purposes only.*****

