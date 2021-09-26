Updates galore on this spacious 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home. Roof replaced this year, along with many newer windows, updated high efficiency furnace and a/c, newer water heater and new floor coverings throughout the main and upper levels. You have to see the beautiful great room with cathedral ceiling with sky lights, floor to ceiling windows and walks out onto your newly replaced maintenance free deck. The lower level family room also walks out to a picturesque rear yard. The garage has an automatic garage door along with a full size screen enclosure that turns the garage into the perfect three seasons room in a matter of seconds. The home is also equipped with a whole house generator for that extra piece of mind during storm season. Heritage Lake is a private subdivision with an 80+/- acre stocked lake, pool, tennis court, disc golf, campground, dog park, beach area with bath house, 3 sand volleyball courts, ball diamond, many playgrounds, lodge and much more.
4 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $254,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fisherman at the Clinton Lake Valley Mill Fishing access reported seeing a vehicle on the edge of the lake and then saw a body in the water, authorities said.
The District 87 school board determined “there is sufficient evidence to support consideration for expulsion,” and asked for Superintendent Barry Reilly's recommendation.
The Illinois State University graduate student's disappearance nearly a month ago triggered national attention and emotional pleas to those with information to come forward.
We have all of Central Illinois' Week 5 finals from Friday and Saturday. Check them out here:
Christopher Stucky of Bloomington will put his mind to the test on this afternoon's episode of "Jeopardy!"
A 25-year-old ISU graduate student remains missing. Here's what we know.
Police are continuing to investigate a shots fired call in Bloomington.
No arrests have been made in the incident early Sunday, police said Monday.
The McLean County Sheriff’s office said it continues to search for a second suspect in the alleged theft.
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.