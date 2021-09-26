4 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $254,500

Updates galore on this spacious 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home. Roof replaced this year, along with many newer windows, updated high efficiency furnace and a/c, newer water heater and new floor coverings throughout the main and upper levels. You have to see the beautiful great room with cathedral ceiling with sky lights, floor to ceiling windows and walks out onto your newly replaced maintenance free deck. The lower level family room also walks out to a picturesque rear yard. The garage has an automatic garage door along with a full size screen enclosure that turns the garage into the perfect three seasons room in a matter of seconds. The home is also equipped with a whole house generator for that extra piece of mind during storm season. Heritage Lake is a private subdivision with an 80+/- acre stocked lake, pool, tennis court, disc golf, campground, dog park, beach area with bath house, 3 sand volleyball courts, ball diamond, many playgrounds, lodge and much more.