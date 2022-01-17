4 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $224,900

Welcome to 24 Berkshire Rd. The home and location you have been looking for. This tastefully updated ranch home features an open flowing floorplan, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a full walkout basement. Master suite has a master bath and large walk-in closet. Updated hardwood floors on the main floor and wood look tile in the basement, newer trim and doors, A/C replaced in 21, roof has been replaced. Heritage Lake Sub is a privately member owned subdivision boasting n 80+/- acre stocked lake for fishing, swimming and boating, lodge, pool beach, sand volleyball courts, disc golf, dog park ball field and so much more. Come out and see why they call it "The Lifestyle".