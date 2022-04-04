4 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $199,900

A must see! Lake views from this property! Huge 1 Acre lot (with double lot included)! There is an electric inground fence installed. There are two driveways, one is concrete drive the other on 2nd lot is white rock, you could easily put a camper, bout large truck on these drive ways. Many area amenities come with this home! Dog park, lodge, swimming pool, beach, play ground, Disc Golf Course, fishing, lake access and much more! Nice ranch home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located in the heart of Heritage Lake Subdivision! New AC in 2020. New flooring in 2019. Tankless Water Heater in 2016. New roof and gutters in 2022 on the shed. Whole House Generator to remain. There is a wrap around porch, walk out lower level with covered patio. There is another patio with firepit and small shed. Oversized 1 car garage. Park like setting in Heritage Lake! Showings start on Wednesday and will go until next Tuesday April 5th. The seller reserves the right to except an offer at anytime before that date.