Welcome to 305 E. Fast Avenue! This super-sized, turn of the century classic Victorian has so much to offer. So many recent updates such as brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen & laundry, new carpet in all 4 bedrooms, stairs & hallway, new roof, privacy fenced in back yard, resurfaced deck, freshly painted exterior & new garage addition to name a few. Main floor features amazing master suite with vaulted ceilings, skylights, gas fireplace & awesome master bathroom with claw foot tub, separate shower, walk in closet & double vanities. The fully applianced kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, quartz counter-tops w/breakfast bar & pantry. Formal dining room, living room, separate family room, another full bathroom & laundry completes the main floor. The second level are 3 generous sized bedrooms and another full bath. The garage space has so many possibilities with parking for 4 cars (tandem style) or perfectly used as a 2 car garage with attached 24x20 workshop with 220v.
4 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $197,000
