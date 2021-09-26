4 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $144,900

Completely remodeled ranch from the drywall out. New beautiful solid hardwood red oak floors run throughout the main floor. Completely brand new kitchen including upgraded cabinetry including dove-tailed drawers to withstand everyday life. New countertops, sink stove, fridge, sink and dishwasher make this galley kitchen shine. All interior trim and doors were replaced along with a complete new paint job. Great end of street location makes for quiet living day or night. Agent is co-owner of corporation that owns this property.