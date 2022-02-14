 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $139,900

4 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $139,900

Welcome home to Heritage Lake!! This 3-4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is situated on a private wooded lot at the end of the cul-de-sac. Amenities include; oversized attached 2 car garage(built in 2007), open living room and kitchen, fireplace, spacious master bedroom with sliding doors to rear deck, main floor laundry, replacement windows, 4th bedroom and rec room are over the garage, immediate occupancy! In an estate, sold AS-IS. $139,900

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News