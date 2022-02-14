4 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $139,900

Welcome home to Heritage Lake!! This 3-4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is situated on a private wooded lot at the end of the cul-de-sac. Amenities include; oversized attached 2 car garage(built in 2007), open living room and kitchen, fireplace, spacious master bedroom with sliding doors to rear deck, main floor laundry, replacement windows, 4th bedroom and rec room are over the garage, immediate occupancy! In an estate, sold AS-IS. $139,900