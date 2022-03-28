Location, Location, Location! Private 1.5 story contemporary custom built home. Features 3 lofts. Mother in law suite with kitchens. Indoor pool and hot tub room. Wood deck wrapped around 3/4 of the home! 12.5 acres. 5 acres of timber. The Mackinaw River runs through the North part of the property! 3 car heated custom garage (Bullock) built. Lexington schools (District 7). MANY new upgrades! $600,000 of improvements made in 2014! Every room has two exits. Interior walls, many rough sawn cedar. All sky lights have been replaced in 2014. 3 new furnaces installed in 2020! All wood floors expect the apartment/mother in law suite. It has tile on the main floor and in the second floor bedroom. Huge family room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace with masonry smoke chamber that is in working order. Fireplace in the living room is also floor to ceiling stone masonry standard fireplace. Hot tub is for up to 8 persons. Pool has on oxygenator so no chemicals needed! Roof replaced in 2015. The property is being sold AS IS.
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $643,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officers said a Normal man died just before midnight Saturday.
Aug. 26, 1994 - March 21, 2022
One of the latest filings in a lawsuit brought by the business partner of Reditus Laboratories CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi alleges that threats have been made against witnesses who spoke against Rossi’s “pillaging” of the company.
Let's test your knowledge with today's question from Bill Flick.
A home just a few doors down from Glenn Elementary will be purchased by the Town of Normal with the intent to put it back in the housing market.
NORMAL — A year ago, Illinois State's Antonio Reeves put his name into the NBA Draft before withdrawing it during the summer and returning to …
Ryan Pedon made the first official hiring to his Illinois State basketball coaching staff by naming Walter Offatt as assistant coach.
Originally set to open in April, the 76,000-square-foot facility near the intersection of Washington Street and Veterans Parkway in Bloomington is now looking at an early July opening date.
The Pass Pub & Grill, 2303 E. Washington St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Illinois State's new head basketball coach, Ryan Pedon, talks about what lies ahead for the Redbird program in a question-and-answer chat with beat reporter Jim Benson.