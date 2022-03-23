 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $633,899

4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $633,899

Location, Location, Location! Private 1.5 story contemporary custom built home. Features 3 lofts. Mother in law suite with kitchens. Indoor pool and hot tub room. Wood deck wrapped around 3/4 of the home! 12.5 acres. 5 acres of timber. The Mackinaw River runs through the North part of the property! 3 car heated custom garage (Bullock) built. Lexington schools (District 7). MANY new upgrades! $600,000 of improvements made in 2014! Every room has two exits. Interior walls, many rough sawn cedar. All sky lights have been replaced in 2014. 3 new furnaces installed in 2020! All wood floors expect the apartment/mother in law suite. It has tile on the main floor and in the second floor bedroom. Huge family room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace with masonry smoke chamber that is in working order. Fireplace in the living room is also floor to ceiling stone masonry standard fireplace. Hot tub is for up to 8 persons. Pool has on oxygenator so no chemicals needed! Roof replaced in 2015. The property is being sold AS IS.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News