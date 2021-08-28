4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $330,000

Beautiful Verkler built ranch with split bedrooms and open floor plan! 4 bedrooms and 3 baths total with finished lower level. Gas Fireplace with vaulted ceilings opens to bright eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash and walk in pantry. Laundry is conveniently located near 3 car garage with drop zone. Fantastic layout and better than new with 6ft vinyl privacy fence, professional landscaping, 7 arborvitaes planted along backside of property and craft room added. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity in Meadow Ridge Subdivision.