4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $185,000

Looking for a home in Lexington? Situated on a corner lot and conveniently located one block from Lexington schools this home boasts an open concept from family room and dining room, great office space and Huge back family room with amazing area for toyroom. Looking for a craft room or work out room, this home has it! Fantastic laundry room with ample storage for all your extras. First floor bedroom with full bath and 4 additional bedrooms upstairs with a full bath and an additional 3rd full bathroom on the first floor. 2 car oversized garage.

