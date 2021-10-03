 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $164,500

Country life is waiting for you! This classic charming farmhouse is located on 2.45 acres just outside Lexington! This property is zoned agricultural and offers quiet country living with 2 garages and no neighbors. Charm from the moment you come up the drive with a full enclosed front porch greeting you. Main level offers living room with lots of windows, dining room with an abundance of built-ins, large kitchen with tons of cabinets and a pantry. Plenty of storage! Appliances stay with the home. Main floor master and full bath complete the main level. Three spacious bedrooms are upstairs, again with lots of natural light. 2 car detached garage and another 1 car garage for all your projects and outdoor toys! Newer septic. Private well. Water softener owned new in 2016. Central air 2012. Don't miss this great property!!

