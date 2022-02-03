4 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $96,900

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lots of love given to this home over the last 23 years, and now it's ready for the next chapter! Lots of character throughout the home, with original hardwood floors and built-ins. Recent updates include furnace, roof, gutters, water heater, and appliances. The backyard features beautiful landscaping, with a plethora of perennials that will keep things looking great every Spring! The basketball court area in the backyard, and adjacent kids' playhouse, provide entertainment options for all ages. Walking distance to schools, pool, the Replex, parks, and more. Don't miss this opportunity to call LeRoy "home"!

