Hello Gorgeous! This luxury farmhouse is the perfect place to call home. With 5.8 acres of land, you can enjoy the peace and quiet of the countryside while still being close to all the amenities of the city. The 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features a gorgeous kitchen with vaulted ceiling, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, oversize island, chef's dream walk-in pantry space with butcher block counter tops and a beverage cooler. The living room is spacious and inviting, with a cozy fireplace and plenty of natural light. The primary suite has double closets, storage shelves, walk in tile shower and heated bathroom floors. Sliding glass door off the dining room leads to a separate patio. You'll find a second bedroom on the main level. Upstairs is two bedrooms and full bathroom. Enjoy the sunrise on you covered front porch or from the breezeway connecting the home and 2 car garage. The 6800SF pole barn has water and electric with partial concrete floor and floor drains. The turnout has a a solar powered electric fence. This home was completely renovated in the fall of 2022, down to the studs. New electrical, plumbing, HVAC, drywall, insulation, windows, roof, gutter and downspouts, radon mitigation system, reverse osmosis, and so much more!!