4 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $270,000

Motivated Seller ~ Offering a $5000 flooring or closing cost credit! Spacious 2 Story with Soaring Ceilings, 4 bedroom, 3.5 Bath, Open Floor Plan, with Gorgeous Arched Windows, Separate Dining, Elongated Open Eat-In Kitchen with Island, Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Abundant Countertops, and Cabinets. Wood Burning Fireplace visible from 3 rooms. Master suite with 2 Vanities, Whirlpool, Shower, Huge Walk-in Closet. Other room 1 is an additional Finished Tv Room, no egress- Could be a Great Office, Playroom, or additional Guest Room Area. Other Room 2 is the finished Heated Garage Workshop ~Easily Converted Back to a Tandem 3 car Garage. The yard is a Full 1/2 Acre ~ Fully Fenced ~Corner Lot with the Subdivision Park Located Right Across the Street.