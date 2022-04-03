4 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $189,900

Looking for something with charm and character!? This gorgeous and beautifully maintained home is for you! Sitting on an 1/2 acre lot you immediately have all the privacy feels but still with an in town location. You're welcomed by a spacious front porch with overhead cover so you can enjoy the outside rain or shine. Throughout the first floor you will find hardwood floors in terrific shape along with all natural and original wood trim, wood beam ceiling, crown molding, with french and pocket doors. The first floor features a true dining room, office, kitchen with eat-in area, bathroom, multiple living spaces (one which could be a 5th bedroom), and abundance of windows bringing in a lot of natural light into the home. The second floor features refinished hardwood floors, 4 bedrooms, a spacious bathroom with a lovely soaking tub and Jack n Jill sink. The oversized attic space of the home is being used as a master closet or could be used for storage. In the basement you will find great ceiling height for a work out space or storage along with your laundry area. You will also find a workshop for all future handy homeowners. This home also features an oversized detached 2 car garage. This home was previously covered in wallpaper from head to toe. The home owners removed and added fresh paint throughout. Updates in the last 5 years include fresh paint, some updated windows, new electrical wiring throughout the home, refinished hardwood floors, and landscaping. The house also features a radon mitigation system. Located only about 30 minutes from the Champaign/Urbana area and 20 minutes from the Bloomington/Normal area. Call today for your showing!