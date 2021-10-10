Meticulously maintained & character rich 4 bedroom 2-story in LeRoy! With all the charm of an older home & lovely modern updates, this home is sure to delight! Placed beautifully on a HUGE corner lot in a prime location. The sprawling screened in front porch that has been renovated to its original glory and sets the stage for the stunning details within. Amazing features include 9 ft ceilings, spacious rooms, elegant woodwork, sleek quarter sawn/tiger oak hardwood floors, charming oak built-ins, restored oak pocket doors, a beautiful staircase and wainscoting. Enjoy the lush fenced backyard with a deck, 2-car shed, mature trees, abundant landscaping & established gardens. This house also boasts a large 3rd floor attic that is great for storage and offers potential for finishing! The basement offers uncharacteristically tall ceilings for an older home and is divided into 2 rooms- laundry room and storage space. Updates include kitchen, most windows, upstairs bathroom, main floor 1/2 bath, refinished hardwood flooring, new roof 2011 with 50 year shingles, cedar privacy fence 2015, landscaping, high efficiency furnace and /AC. Heated 2 1/2 car garage. A must see home that is priced to sell!
4 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $180,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"This should send a message to State Farm and other institutions that they should not forget they are dealing with human beings," Doherty's attorney said.
Check out final scores from all over the area here:
The sentencing for a Bloomington man convicted in a 2018 triple murder was delayed Monday when the defendant refused to reappear in court after a lengthy hearing.
Bloomington and Normal police departments reminded families to only approach homes with exterior lights on during designated hours, and never enter a stranger's home.
"While we empathize with residents who were impacted by this extraordinary storm, the city is not liable for damages caused by that storm. We do not have any further comment,” a lawyer said.
The sentencing hearing for a Bloomington man convicted of triple homicide and critically wounding one person will be conducted next week without him present in the courtroom.
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said one person was taken into protective custody after an incident this afternoon on Brentwood Drive.
“The courthouse is just representative of things you see out in the community, whether it’s Walmart or a church, and you see all kinds of outfits you’d see at Walmart or a church."
The man's body was found surrounded by garbage and other filth prosecutors said contributed to his death.
Here's an alphabetical list of scores from all of Friday's high school football games statewide.