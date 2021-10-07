4 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $179,900

Charming foursquare on a lovely street! Fresh, inviting porch begs you to sit and sip. Enter to the cozy foyer to enjoy the beautiful stained & leaded glass windows and the rich woodwork. Large living room curves to the spacious dining room with a gas fireplace and east windows. Kitchen boasts numerous cabinets and stainless appliances. Main floor bath with shower and main floor laundry. 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths - 1 on each floor. One has a claw foot bath-tub. Durable, refinished hardwood floors. Walk-up attic! New roof - 2014! Four good sized bedrooms, two full baths, first floor laundry, awesome remodeled kitchen! Whole house fan. Huge .6 acre lot! Awesome backyard, with patio, grill pergola, flowers, Fruit trees - peach, apple, pear. - ready to entertain! 2 detached garages house 3 cars. Vintage brick root cellar in back. Come and see this beauty and never leave! $179,900