Charming foursquare on a lovely street! Fresh, inviting porch begs you to sit and sip. Enter to the cozy foyer to enjoy the beautiful stained & leaded glass windows and the rich woodwork. Large living room curves to the spacious dining room with a gas fireplace and east windows. Kitchen boasts numerous cabinets and stainless appliances. Main floor bath with shower and main floor laundry. 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths - 1 on each floor. One has a claw foot bath-tub. Durable, refinished hardwood floors. Walk-up attic! New roof - 2014! Four good sized bedrooms, two full baths, first floor laundry, awesome remodeled kitchen! Whole house fan. Huge .6 acre lot! Awesome backyard, with patio, grill pergola, flowers, Fruit trees - peach, apple, pear. - ready to entertain! 2 detached garages house 3 cars. Vintage brick root cellar in back. Come and see this beauty and never leave! $179,900
4 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said one person was taken into protective custody after an incident this afternoon on Brentwood Drive.
"This should send a message to State Farm and other institutions that they should not forget they are dealing with human beings," Doherty's attorney said.
We have all the finals from Friday and Saturday updated.
Here's an alphabetical list of scores from all of Friday's high school football games statewide.
No injuries were reported, and officers found shell casings in the area.
The sentencing for a Bloomington man convicted in a 2018 triple murder was delayed Monday when the defendant refused to reappear in court after a lengthy hearing.
The shooting death of a veteran Illinois State Police trooper on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide, officials said Saturday.
The death of an Illinois State Police trooper on a Chicago expressway has been ruled a suicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said Saturday.
"While we empathize with residents who were impacted by this extraordinary storm, the city is not liable for damages caused by that storm. We do not have any further comment,” a lawyer said.
The Tailgate N’ Tallboys concert series is coming to Bloomington next summer.