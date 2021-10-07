4 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $119,900

Value, value, value! So much home for the money! This 4-bedroom, 2-bath home has been used as a 2-unit rental (2 beds/1 bath per unit), but is set up perfectly to be used as a single-family home with no reconfiguration required. The home sits on a large corner lot, with a large covered porch and ample parking. Want some extra cash to spend, while still paying down your mortgage? Live in one unit, and rent out the other. Perfect for the first-time home buyer, and also the first-time real estate investor! Great schools, great small-town living, and easy access to Bloomington-Normal or Champaign. The rental market in McLean County has arguably never been stronger, so take advantage of the demand, and put some cash in your pocket!