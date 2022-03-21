Enjoy small town living in this charming 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch sitting on a large corner lot just minutes from restaurants and shopping. You'll love the inviting neutral tones and natural light found in the spacious living room. The eat-in kitchen offers sleek countertops and ample cabinet space creating the perfect mix of organization and entertainment opportunities. The split bedroom design creates an owner's retreat in the main bedroom with private half bathroom and beautiful glass sliding doors. Down the hall, the three additional bedrooms, each with plenty of closet space, share a full bathroom with an updated vanity and bonus storage. Head out the sliding glass doors in the dining area to enjoy a morning cup of coffee or the evening air on the back patio. New roof and windows in 2021 make this one a must see today!
4 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $110,000
