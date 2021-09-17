Luxury... Lifestyle... Lake House Living at its FINEST! Rare Opportunity to purchase "Lakewind" at Lake Bloomington! One-of-a-kind, impeccably designed 5 level triple A-frame impresses w/ no detail overlooked! Regally placed on a HUGE LOT overlooking Lake Bloomington, this gem offers the feel of living in a resort w/ a large SALT WATER POOL (i.e. LOW maintenance), multi-tiered deck, spa, 2 docks, balconies & abundant patio space! An entertainer's dream home with a Chef's kitchen featuring granite counters, ample high-end cabinetry & stainless appliances (including a Sub-Zero Fridge & 6 burner Viking Stove)! Appointed w/ large windows throughout to enjoy the views from every room! 3 season's room features a built-in California kitchen! Sprawling master w/ gas fireplace & spa-like en suite bath that includes a steamer shower, sunken jetted tub, double vanity & tremendous natural light! WALK-OUT LOWER LEVEL w/ luxury bar, wine "cellar," media room & more! Pontoon Boat & Runabout Fishing Boat to remain with the home! Ample additional info available upon request.
4 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A panel of state lawmakers is asking the Illinois State Board of Education to clarify the process of punishing schools that don’t follow Gov. …
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
Superintendent Barry Reilly said students were involved in three fights on Monday, all facing a “very lengthy suspension.”
Normal police said its investigations division will continue monitoring the allegations and “any crime of this nature.”
Authorities on Friday released body camera footage and 911 call recordings of an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 30 in Normal.
A 39-year-old schoolteacher from Homewood who had been hospitalized the last several weeks with complications stemming from COVID-19 has died.
It was more community service than revenue stream for the McDowell family. Yet, as they step away — at age 60 and after 23 years — they will tell you it is “bittersweet.”
Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe drove the company’s inaugural R1T pickup off the production line for customer delivery.
It took a two-hour battle for a Warrensburg man to catch a monstrous, 750-pound alligator in Mississippi — and it had an ancient surprise inside.
We have final scores from all around the area for Friday's and Saturday's games.