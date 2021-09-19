Adorable ranch in the coveted Prairieview subdivision! (NO HOA on White Tail) This 4 bed, 3.5 bath home features an open floor plan that maximizes 1st floor living! Split primary bedroom that is spacious along with an enormous closet area! Double sinks along with whirlpool and separate shower. All *NEW* 2021 stainless-steel kitchen appliances! Kitchen and eat-in dining room area overlook main family room for entertaining with lots of natural light throughout and a fireplace! Fully finished basement with another bedroom and full bath! Tons of room for storage!!! Your 3 car garage also has ample room! Enjoy walking out to your backyard patio where you will enjoy sunrises and sunsets near the cornfields! Hudson Elementary and Unit 5 schools! Close to the highway! Mature trees along with professionally maintained lawn and landscaping. *NEW* water heater 2016! *NEW motherboard & blower upgrade on furnace 2021. *NEW* front gutters professionally replaced 2021! Desired finishes such as rounded corners and built-ins. What makes this home really special is how bright the stars are at night and the moon looking back at you in the south windows of the home. Fun memories to be made here! Come make this your home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
A panel of state lawmakers is asking the Illinois State Board of Education to clarify the process of punishing schools that don’t follow Gov. …
Superintendent Barry Reilly said students were involved in three fights on Monday, all facing a “very lengthy suspension.”
Check out all of Friday night's final scores.
Normal police said its investigations division will continue monitoring the allegations and “any crime of this nature.”
A 39-year-old schoolteacher from Homewood who had been hospitalized the last several weeks with complications stemming from COVID-19 has died.
Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe drove the company’s inaugural R1T pickup off the production line for customer delivery.
It took a two-hour battle for a Warrensburg man to catch a monstrous, 750-pound alligator in Mississippi — and it had an ancient surprise inside.
Bloomington-Normal's brick-and-mortar retail industry has weathered a range of shifts in consumer behavior and economic pressures in the last decade.
In late 2020, Axel Riordan was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called metachromatic leukodystrophy. The disease affects the body's cells, causing symptoms that can include muscle rigidity, seizures and loss of vision.