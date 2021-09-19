4 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $310,000

Adorable ranch in the coveted Prairieview subdivision! (NO HOA on White Tail) This 4 bed, 3.5 bath home features an open floor plan that maximizes 1st floor living! Split primary bedroom that is spacious along with an enormous closet area! Double sinks along with whirlpool and separate shower. All *NEW* 2021 stainless-steel kitchen appliances! Kitchen and eat-in dining room area overlook main family room for entertaining with lots of natural light throughout and a fireplace! Fully finished basement with another bedroom and full bath! Tons of room for storage!!! Your 3 car garage also has ample room! Enjoy walking out to your backyard patio where you will enjoy sunrises and sunsets near the cornfields! Hudson Elementary and Unit 5 schools! Close to the highway! Mature trees along with professionally maintained lawn and landscaping. *NEW* water heater 2016! *NEW motherboard & blower upgrade on furnace 2021. *NEW* front gutters professionally replaced 2021! Desired finishes such as rounded corners and built-ins. What makes this home really special is how bright the stars are at night and the moon looking back at you in the south windows of the home. Fun memories to be made here! Come make this your home today!