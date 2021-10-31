Warm & sunny farmhouse with plenty of room to grow! 1.82 acres! This family home is meticulously maintained and is the pride of ownership. 2012 remodel includes 3 full sized bathrooms, some new flooring and huge addition on front of house (used as a bedroom at one time). Fireplace room with spectacular view. Arched entry way into kitchen. First floor laundry with newer high end washer & dryer and closets for storage. Extra entryway into basement from backyard. Spacious backyard with mature trees and incredible views all around the property. Peaceful backyard deck 16 x12 with ramp. Oversized two car garage with lift to back porch off the doorway. Shed with room for 2+ more vehicles. Large 56 x36 out building. Cute washhouse shed for hobbies. One of the full bathrooms on the first floor is handicapped accessible. Master bedroom with full bath and two full closets. Beautiful woodwork and doors. Basement under addition has poured concrete walls and floor. Close to town, yet country living! Lovely!
4 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $299,900
