4 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $475,000

OMG! If you have been waiting for a unique property, your wait is finally over. Welcome to this custom built dream home on 1.3 acres just minutes from Bloomington-Normal. From the moment you pull into the driveway, its easy to see that this home is not your typical midwestern abode. The huge great room with Montage European Oak floors and a Bari Hearthstone fireplace, welcomes you with its abundant natural light and cathedral ceilings that open to the loft area. The upstairs kitchen boasts granite counters, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The main floor master suite has vaulted ceilings, a huge open bathroom with tile shower and a walk-through closet that flows into the laundry room. Yeah, you read that correctly.... walk-through closet. Venture down the hallway to find two nice sized bedrooms and a half bath and full bath complete with floating vanities. Don't go outside yet folks, there's still another house downstairs. As you enter the lower level, you are greeted with a wide open great room 2.0, that has full sized windows bringing in tons of natural light. Are you sitting down? There is another full sized kitchen. Yeah... I know. Custom cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, the works. There is another bedroom and a full bath on the lower level as well that is complete with walk in tile shower. Is there more you ask? Oh yeah, buckle up buttercup. Are you a weekend warrior that watches too many home improvement shows? There is a 34 x 15 shop in the basement. It also has a separate entrance from the garage so you can keep your mess out of the house. Not keen on projects? That's cool, you have plenty of room to store your treasures that you purchased instead of made from your own blood sweat and tears. For those keeping score at home, we haven't even been outside yet. Let's roll. As you exit through the massive sliding doors onto the back patio its easy to appreciate the large yard that is partially fenced, with no back yard neighbors. There is a huge covered patio and outdoor wood burning fireplace perfect for entertaining or just relaxing after a long day. Get out to this truly one-of-a-kind home today and make it yours. Don't go yet. The neighborhood also has it's own private pond and shelter right outside your back door. This is one of the most unique properties you will see in this area! Now go look through the pictures again and try not to drool.