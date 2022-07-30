Look at this brand new, custom built home located in the desirable town of Heyworth! Be the first owner of this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! As soon as you walk in, you will be wowed! First floor features beautiful engineered hardwood floors with a stunning custom trim detailed floor to ceiling fireplace. Off of the entryway, there is a large dining room that has a lot of natural light coming in. The kitchen includes quartz countertops, slow close cabinets + drawers, grey hand-cut subway tile and breakfast area option. The first floor master suite has a large walk-in closet, a ton of natural light + a custom tiled shower. There is also laundry + a half bath on the main level. Head up the impressive open staircase and see how open the entryway and living room are from the second floor. There are 3 additional great sized bedrooms with walk-in closets + a large shared bathroom. There is stylish lighting throughout the home, a patio perfect for entertaining + a 3 car garage!
4 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officers say a male was seen running away from the scene between residential yards.
A robbery was reported Monday at a Bloomington credit union.
One of Bloomington's newest players in the fried chicken game has secured its first independent brick-and-mortar location.
The Bloomington woman arrested Monday following a bank robbery was charged Wednesday.
A Bloomington 17-year-old athlete placed first in the world for his age group at this year's semi-finals ahead of next month's CrossFit Games.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535.
Rivian Automotive on Friday confirmed that "just over 50" non-manufacturing positions at its Normal facility were affected by a companywide reorganization.
Event co-organizer David Myers, of Normal, serves in the Illinois chapter board of the Alzheimer’s Association. He said his wife, Cheryl, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2012 and died in 2019.
Playing the pre-teen version of Steven Yeun’s character in the movie "Nope" is 12-year-old Jacob Kim, of Bloomington.
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Friday in Normal. Details: