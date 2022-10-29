Be the first to own this beautiful new construction house. This home offers everything you could need. Starting with a spacious, open-concept kitchen and living room, perfect for hosting. The large windows allow all of the natural light to pour in. Head upstairs to find all 4 bedrooms as well as the conveniently located laundry room. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $434,900
