Look at this brand new, custom built home located in the desirable town of Heyworth! Be the first owner of this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! As soon as you walk in, you will be wowed! First floor features beautiful engineered hardwood floors with a stunning custom trim detailed floor to ceiling fireplace. Off of the entryway, there is a large dining room that has a lot of natural light coming in. The kitchen includes quartz countertops, slow close cabinets + drawers, grey hand-cut subway tile and breakfast area option. The first floor master suite has a large walk-in closet, a ton of natural light + a custom tiled shower. There is also laundry + a half bath on the main level. Head up the impressive open staircase and see how open the entryway and living room are from the second floor. There are 3 additional great sized bedrooms with walk-in closets + a large shared bathroom. There is stylish lighting throughout the home, a patio perfect for entertaining + a 3 car garage!
4 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $429,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
It happened at 3:40 a.m. Sunday at Candlewood Suites.
Drake M. Griffin, 29, of Bloomington Township, is being held without bond pending a court-ordered risk assessment.
Christian N. Wilkins, 30, is being held at the McLean County jail on a $150,000 bond.
City workers on Friday removed a chalk display of rainbow hearts that had been created to celebrate PRIDE Fest in downtown Bloomington.
A Bloomington man is accused of financially exploiting a person over the age of 70.
Authorities have identified a Rantoul man as the victim in Normal’s fatal shooting Sunday morning.
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.
Check out all the final scores here.
If you love food — who doesn't? — make sure you get the latest on the BloNo restaurant scene from columnist Larry Carius.
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.