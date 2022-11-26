This new construction home offers the perfect floor plan for entertaining, with its open concept kitchen/dinning/living spaces on the main level. The large pantry offers ALL the storage. Head upstairs to find all 4 bedrooms as well as the conveniently located laundry room. Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this property "home".
4 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $424,900
