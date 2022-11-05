4 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $419,900

Look at this brand new, custom built home located in the desirable town of Heyworth! Be the first owner of this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! As soon as you walk in, you will be wowed! First floor features beautiful engineered hardwood floors with a stunning custom trim detailed floor to ceiling fireplace. Off of the entryway, there is a large dining room that has a lot of natural light coming in. The kitchen includes quartz countertops, slow close cabinets + drawers, grey hand-cut subway tile and breakfast area option. The first floor master suite has a large walk-in closet, a ton of natural light + a custom tiled shower. There is also laundry + a half bath on the main level. Head up the impressive open staircase and see how open the entryway and living room are from the second floor. There are 3 additional great sized bedrooms with walk-in closets + a large shared bathroom. There is stylish lighting throughout the home, a patio perfect for entertaining + a 3 car garage!