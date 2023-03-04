Be the FIRST to own this beautiful new construction property. This home offers everything you could need. Starting with a spacious, open-concept kitchen and living room that is ideal for hosting. The large windows throughout allow ample natural light to pour inside. Cozy up around the gas fireplace on the cool fall and winter evenings. Head upstairs to find all 4 bedrooms as well as the conveniently located laundry room! All situated on an unfinished basement with endless opportunities. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $414,900
