Be the FIRST to own this beautiful new construction property. This home offers everything you could need. Starting with a spacious, open-concept kitchen and living room that is ideal for hosting. The large windows throughout allow ample natural light to pour inside. Cozy up around the gas fireplace on the cool fall and winter evenings. Head upstairs to find all 4 bedrooms as well as the conveniently located laundry room! All situated on an unfinished basement with endless opportunities. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $409,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 39-year-old Bloomington woman was found dead Thursday after she was reported missing earlier this week.
A Danvers man was charged Wednesday with possession of stolen motor vehicles after a brief chase on Monday.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
A 36-year-old woman and 5-year-old girl were injured in the McLean County crash that left an Indiana man dead, according to state police.
Firefighters battled a smoky, stubborn blaze that heavily damaged a three-story apartment building Thursday night on Bloomington's east side.