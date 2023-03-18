BRAND NEW! Take a look at this new construction property today. This 4 bed 2.5 bath home has it all. From the open concept layout to the tasteful finishes throughout you will fall in love right when you walk through the front door. Head upstairs to find all 4 bedrooms as well as the conveniently located laundry room. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $409,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heritage Operations Group, which manages senior care facilities across Illinois, will lay off nearly 70 employees in Bloomington this spring w…
A Bloomington man is accused of battery in the McLean County Jail.
A College of Business professor had filed the lawsuit saying she was paid less than male peers, but a federal judge ruled that the pay dispari…
Forgery and identity theft charges have been filed against a Bloomington woman.
Illinois Wesleyan University on Wednesday announced that it would launch one new school and expand another.