4 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $389,900

THE HOME YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! Quality New Construction 1.5 story in White Tail Ridge Subdivision in Heyworth. 4 spacious bedrooms (Main floor master, 2 bedrooms upstairs with a loft and 1 bedroom in the basement.) Open floor plan with vaulted great room. Master suite features a tray ceiling, custom tiled shower, whirlpool tub, double vanity and spacious walk-in closet. Finished basement with family room, 4th bedroom, full bathroom and ample storage. Spray foam insulated. So many special touches throughout and total attention to detail.