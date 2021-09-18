 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $375,000

THE HOME YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! Quality Construction 1.5 story in White Tail Ridge Subdivision in Heyworth. 4 spacious bedrooms. Open floor plan with vaulted great room. Master suite will feature a tray ceiling, custom tiled shower, whirlpool tub, double vanity and spacious walk-in closet. Partially finished basement with finished family room, rough-in bathroom and ample storage. Spray foam insulated. So many special touches throughout and total attention to detail.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News