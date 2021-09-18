4 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $375,000

THE HOME YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! Quality Construction 1.5 story in White Tail Ridge Subdivision in Heyworth. 4 spacious bedrooms. Open floor plan with vaulted great room. Master suite will feature a tray ceiling, custom tiled shower, whirlpool tub, double vanity and spacious walk-in closet. Partially finished basement with finished family room, rough-in bathroom and ample storage. Spray foam insulated. So many special touches throughout and total attention to detail.