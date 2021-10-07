4 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $224,900

Charming two story home in the heart of Heyworth. Enter into the cozy living room with wood burning fireplace, all hardwood floors throughout, and amazing original woodwork. Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and new kitchen cabinets with extra tall storage space. New GE Profile dishwasher (2020), new Samsung refrigerator (2018) and Kenmore Elite gas range (2016). Kitchen sink, granite counters, backsplash and island all new (2015). Half bath on first floor as well as dining room and den! Main stairway refinished (2021), remodeled den closet (2021), remodeled master bedroom closet (2021), updated paint and electrical in the basement and new GE clothes washer (2021) and Kenmore Elite clothes dryer (2015). Remodeled and updated laundry room (2019). Remodeled basement stairway and installed new storm windows (2020). Upstairs houses all bedrooms and a full bathroom. Roof (2009), water heater (2012), and furnace (2004). Enjoy time with friends and family in the covered/screened back porch/deck (12x9) or outside on one of the two pavered patios with fire-pit (upper 17x19) (lower 29x20)! Oversized garage perfect for additional storage and parking (27x24). Updated garage paint, leveled floor, and updated electrical (2020). New fence on North and East side of yard (2019) and installed new 6" gutters on house with leaf screens (2020 & 2019). New R-30 insulation to attic (2017). Beautiful home loved and cherished for years. Near downtown area, parks and grade school.