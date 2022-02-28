4 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $198,900

You will not realize that there are other homes in the area when spring comes and the beautiful treed .52 acre lot comes to life! This beautiful home has a cabin look both inside and out. One of if not the largest deck in the entire area. It is in like new condition as you will see. On ground level it even has a fire pit surrounded by privacy fence. When you pull in the drive you will notice that it is very new asphalt. At the back of the property is a storage shed built to match the exterior of the home. On the main floor of the home there is open family room with a large stone fireplace that is accented by a wood ceiling. The updated kitchen has a tile floor and a eating area separate from the formal dining room. The formal dining room could also be a game room. Off of the family room is a small finished porch that leads to the rear deck. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor and 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the lower floor. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Everything is above grade. Lots of usable sq. footage. All property currently around and in the home stay with the home including all of the built in's in the home.