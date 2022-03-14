4 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $159,900

Move-in-ready 4 bedroom/2 full-bathroom bi-level home in Heyworth with several updates! REMODELED (2012) open concept kitchen to the living room features Amish crafted hickory cabinets and Bellawood flooring. NEW FLOORING (2021) and FRESH PAINT throughout the main living area! Several "big-ticket" items have been upgraded: NEW HVAC (furnace 2020/AC 2017), NEW ROOF (2012) with 50 year shingles, and NEW WATER HEATER (2012)! Must-see for yourself!