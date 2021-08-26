4 Bedroom Home in Gridley - $75,000

Come make this house your home. This home sits on a huge lot in the quiet and peaceful town of Gridley. The huge enclosed porch welcomes you into this home with hardwood throughout. The living room is spacious and is open to the huge formal dining room with classic built-ins. The eat-in kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space. The fenced back yard is shaded and perfect for relaxing. There is a huge detached garage with plenty of room for your cars and your toys. Come put your personal touches on this huge home with tons of character. Home being sold "as-is"