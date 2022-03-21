All brick ranch w/ 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 bathrooms. Kitchen completely remodeled w/ white/grey granite counter-tops, grey tiled backsplash, newer cabinets, stainless appliances. Newer LVP in kitchen and family room. 2 bedrooms have hardwood floors. Master bathroom was a new addition in 2015 w/ separate dual sinks, huge walk-in tiled shower, private toilet area & stackable washer/dryer. Master bedroom is large & has a walk-in closet. Large family room w/ decorative fireplace. Nice newer wood blinds throughout the house. Huge unfinished basement w/ 2 egress windows. Basement would be easy to finish, and it has a woodburning fireplace. There is a washer/dryer, fridge, freezer, and gas stove in basement. Water heater is 2019. There are 3 garage spaces. One car is attached and the 2 car is detached, and has a covered patio/walkway between it and the house. Large backyard to the north. Ready to move right in!
4 Bedroom Home in Gridley - $210,000
